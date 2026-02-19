Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) Shares Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

Exor (OTCMKTS:EXXRF – Get Free Report) fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $84.90 and last traded at $85.61. 72,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average session volume of 15,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.00.

Exor Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.63.

About Exor

Exor N.V. (OTCMKTS:EXXRF) is a Netherlands-based investment holding company that manages a diversified portfolio of global assets. With a focus on long-term value creation, Exor allocates capital across a range of industries including automotive, reinsurance, media, and sports. The company’s mission centers on partnering with management teams to drive operational improvement, foster innovation, and support sustainable growth in its portfolio companies.

Founded in 1927 as Istituto Finanziario Industriale by Giovanni Agnelli, Exor has evolved into one of Europe’s leading investment companies.

