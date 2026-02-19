Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Trading Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) rose 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,000 and last traded at GBX 4,000. Approximately 1,451,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 17,376,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,617.

Positive Sentiment: Record FY EBITDA and earnings — Antofagasta reported its highest-ever EBITDA for the year, citing strong copper prices as the main driver, which supports higher cash generation and investor enthusiasm. Read More.

Several analysts recently commented on ANTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 2,300 to GBX 2,400 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,165 to GBX 4,100 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,700 price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,992.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,454.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,838.61. The company has a market cap of £39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.33.

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The mining company reported GBX 129.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Antofagasta had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 11.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antofagasta plc will post 87.0403995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining group with significant by-product production and interests in transportation. The Group creates value for its stakeholders through the discovery, development and operation of copper mines. The Group is committed to generating value in a safe and sustainable way throughout the commodity cycle.

