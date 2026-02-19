iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) Stock Price Up 1% – Should You Buy?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM – Get Free Report) shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.87. 10,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 41,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.47.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $220.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (HEEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of broad emerging market equities with currency exposure from the underlying stocks hedged out for USD investors. HEEM was launched on Sep 23, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

