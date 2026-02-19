Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Trading Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.1320 and last traded at $8.1320. 11,848 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 7,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.8150.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GMVHF shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Entain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Entain alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GMVHF

Entain Stock Up 4.1%

About Entain

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65.

(Get Free Report)

Entain PLC, trading in the US over-the-counter as GMVHF, is a global sports-betting and gaming group offering both online and retail wagering services. Through a portfolio of well-known brands—such as Ladbrokes, Coral, bwin, PartyPoker and PartyCasino—the company provides sports betting, casino, poker, bingo and esports products to customers in regulated markets worldwide. Entain’s platforms support multiple channels of distribution, combining digital technology with a network of retail shops in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy and Germany.

Founded in 2004 under the name GVC Holdings, the business expanded rapidly through strategic acquisitions and the development of proprietary technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.