Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Shares Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $45.06. Approximately 26,310 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 64,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.36.

CPXWF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Capital Power to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Power in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.00.

Capital Power is an independent power producer that develops, acquires, operates and optimizes power generation facilities in North America. The company’s diversified fleet includes natural gas, coal, wind and solar facilities, with a total generating capacity of approximately 6,500 megawatts. Capital Power’s portfolio serves baseload and peaking requirements as well as renewable energy mandates, providing reliable electricity to utilities, municipalities and large industrial customers under long-term power purchase agreements.

Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, Capital Power operates in key markets across Canada and the United States.

