Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Trading Up 12.8% – Still a Buy?

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 12.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.22. 158,739 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 350,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Up 12.8%

The firm has a market cap of C$25.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,500 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that covering an area of approximately 5,723 hectares located in Nunavut. In addition, it holds interest in the Plata, Groundhog, and Hy silver projects in southeast and south-central Yukon, Canada.

