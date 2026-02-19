Insider Buying: Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Insider Purchases £8,878.08 in Stock

Staffline Group plc (LON:STAF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Spain bought 17,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 51 per share, with a total value of £8,878.08.

Thomas Spain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 6th, Thomas Spain sold 86,599 shares of Staffline Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 51, for a total transaction of £44,165.49.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Thomas Spain sold 138,610 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 51, for a total value of £70,691.10.

On Friday, January 9th, Thomas Spain sold 31,281 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £14,389.26.

On Thursday, December 18th, Thomas Spain sold 34,720 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total value of £15,971.20.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Thomas Spain acquired 138,612 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 46 per share, for a total transaction of £63,761.52.

On Thursday, November 27th, Thomas Spain sold 91,560 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total transaction of £42,117.60.

On Monday, November 24th, Thomas Spain sold 66,496 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 46, for a total transaction of £30,588.16.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Thomas Spain purchased 18,500 shares of Staffline Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 per share, for a total transaction of £8,325.

Staffline Group Stock Performance

STAF opened at GBX 52 on Thursday. Staffline Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 22 and a 1-year high of GBX 52.50. The stock has a market cap of £59.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills and employment training and support services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. The company provides solutions to the agriculture, supermarkets and retail, drinks, driving, food processing, manufacturing, and logistics sectors. It also offers adult and prison education, skills-based employability programmes and support, recruitment process outsourcing, and managed service provider solutions; branches, permanent, and contract recruitment solutions; generalist recruitment services; workforce recruitment and management to industry customers; and technical and engineering recruitment services.

