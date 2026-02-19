urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Issues Earnings Results

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($9.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter.

urban-gro Price Performance

Shares of UGRO stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $2.66. 1,341,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,176. urban-gro has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in urban-gro stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Free Report) by 162.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.57% of urban-gro worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of urban-gro in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, urban-gro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

urban-gro Company Profile

Urban-gro, Inc is a provider of cultivation solutions for the regulated cannabis and controlled environment agriculture markets. The company specializes in engineering, procurement and construction management for both indoor and greenhouse facilities. Its core offerings include professional-grade horticultural lighting systems, fertigation and nutrient distribution equipment, HVAC and environmental control solutions, as well as site assessment and project implementation services designed to optimize plant health and yield.

Complementing its hardware solutions, Urban-gro offers the Emerald Platform, a cloud-based monitoring and management software suite.

