Aberdeen Group plc Reduces Position in GDS Holdings $GDS

Aberdeen Group plc trimmed its holdings in GDS Holdings (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 452,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,150 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Group plc’s holdings in GDS were worth $17,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,845,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,681,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 46.4% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,406,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,073 shares during the period. Finally, Future Fund LLC acquired a new stake in GDS during the second quarter worth about $1,333,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $45.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. GDS Holdings has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $52.50.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $405.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.81 million. GDS had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 49.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GDS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on GDS in a report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of GDS in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Macquarie Infrastructure set a $46.70 target price on GDS in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on GDS from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.70.

GDS Holdings Limited, founded in 2001 and headquartered in Shanghai, is a leading network-neutral data center services provider in China. The company operates a portfolio of state-of-the-art data center facilities designed to support the mission-critical IT infrastructure of cloud service providers, internet enterprises, financial institutions, and government entities. GDS was among the first Chinese providers to offer high-density colocation solutions, catering to customers with demanding computing and storage requirements.

GDS specializes in delivering scalable colocation, cross-connect, and interconnection services within its facilities, enabling clients to establish high-speed, low-latency connections to major cloud platforms and internet exchange points.

