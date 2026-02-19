Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.4444.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $24.83 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 413.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.29.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,950 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $150,398.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 124,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,402.12. This trade represents a 5.93% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajeev A. Modi acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $95,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,339.06. This represents a 3.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders purchased 43,450 shares of company stock valued at $937,883. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 72,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 111,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco’s portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

