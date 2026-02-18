Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA) Receives $37.17 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.3333.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tyra Biosciences from $37.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TYRA

Tyra Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyra Biosciences

Shares of NASDAQ:TYRA opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.22. Tyra Biosciences has a 52-week low of $6.42 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

In other Tyra Biosciences news, Director Robert J. More sold 10,000 shares of Tyra Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,823,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,585,625. The trade was a 0.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 586.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 14.5% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ: TYRA) is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for genetically defined cancers. The company integrates bioinformatics, molecular biology and medicinal chemistry to identify oncogenic drivers and design targeted inhibitors. By leveraging large-scale genomic datasets and functional screening, Tyra Biosciences aims to advance therapies that address patient populations with high unmet medical need.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple programs at various stages of development, each directed against distinct molecular vulnerabilities in cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.