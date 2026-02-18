HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 94,905 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,905 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $49,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period.

SPSM stock opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $52.04.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

