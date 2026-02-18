Assetmark Inc. Acquires 12,892 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 439.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 21,405 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,874 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $590,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,636,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 233,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 10,819 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYF stock opened at $54.20 on Wednesday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.04 and a 52 week high of $54.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.35.

About iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of investment-grade, noncallable United States municipal bonds maturing in 2016. The Index includes municipal bonds primarily from issuers that are state or local governments or agencies such that the interest on the bonds is exempt from United States federal income taxes and the federal alternative minimum tax (AMT).

