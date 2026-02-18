Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Short Interest Update

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 1,500,403 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the January 15th total of 1,735,610 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 736,251 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE:DCI traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.13. The stock had a trading volume of 206,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,170. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 10.25%.The company had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

In other Donaldson news, CFO Bradley J. Pogalz sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $51,828.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,741.38. This trade represents a 56.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.04, for a total transaction of $1,822,392.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,115.72. This trade represents a 31.04% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Donaldson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Donaldson by 16.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 181,602 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 62,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Donaldson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Donaldson from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 target price on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Donaldson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Donaldson to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.25.

Donaldson Company, Inc (NYSE: DCI) is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson’s product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

