Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,483 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 10,091 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,820 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 1.26% of Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Trading Up 2.0%

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,010. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 5.61. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.13.

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 23rd.

The Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (LMBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a market cap-weighted index of US companies involved in blockchain technology, NFT, decentralized finance, and digital asset mining hardware. LMBO was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

