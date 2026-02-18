Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.52 and last traded at $17.2080, with a volume of 220026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Costamare from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Costamare alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CMRE

Costamare Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.14). Costamare had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.00 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Costamare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 20th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 20th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.40%.

Institutional Trading of Costamare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Costamare by 204.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Costamare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Costamare Inc is a leading owner and manager of containerships, specializing in the acquisition, chartering and operation of modern container vessels. The company secures employment for its fleet under a mix of long‐term and short‐term agreements, providing vital capacity to major shipping lines and leveraging fixed-rate charters to support cash flow stability.

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Athens, Greece, Costamare has cultivated a disciplined approach to fleet renewal, often overseeing newbuild supervision and shipyard coordination to ensure vessels meet performance and environmental standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.