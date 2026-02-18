Short Interest in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Drops By 13.8%

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 17,433,745 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 20,219,954 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,412,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,412,630 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The company had a trading volume of 724,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,938. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $26.17.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ONB. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial set a $30.00 target price on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.36.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Chulos sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,971.90. This represents a 59.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 156.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 157.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 72.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the bank holding company for Old National Bank, a regional financial services firm headquartered in Evansville, Indiana. Through its network of community banking offices, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include checking and savings accounts, personal and business loans, and deposit products designed to meet the needs of individuals, small businesses, and larger corporate customers.

In addition to traditional banking, Old National Bancorp delivers specialty financial services such as treasury management, wealth management, mortgage loan production, and insurance solutions.

