iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.22 and last traded at $76.0570, with a volume of 861906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.64.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEUR. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

