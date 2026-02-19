Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter Sells 125,432 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 125,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total value of $520,542.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 254,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,278.90. This represents a 32.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 20th, Jennifer Cunningham Cotter sold 131,495 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $873,126.80.

NASDAQ PTON traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 11,117,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,892,185. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,602.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 64.6% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 158.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PTON. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

