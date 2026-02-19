Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.250-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Edison International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.900-6.200 EPS.
Several analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were issued a $0.8775 dividend. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 45.88%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat: EIX reported adjusted Q4 core EPS of $1.86 (GAAP $4.80) and revenue of $5.21B — both well ahead of consensus — signaling stronger utility earnings and improved operating results. Edison International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Drivers of the beat: Management cited higher electricity rates and lower interest costs (including wildfire-related cost-recovery decisions) as contributors to outperformance, which supports near-term cash flow and margins. Edison International beats quarterly profit estimates on lower interest costs, higher electricity rates
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend maintained/declared: The board declared a quarterly common dividend of $0.8775, supporting income investors and signaling confidence in cash generation. Edison International, Southern California Edison Declare Dividends
- Neutral Sentiment: FY26 guidance provided: EIX set FY2026 EPS guidance of $5.90–$6.20 — this represents a clear forward target for investors but sits very close to analysts’ expectations, leaving limited upside surprise potential. Edison International Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary/upgrades: Several outlets highlighted EIX as a growth/upgrade candidate on the quarter, which may sustain analyst attention but has likely been at least partly priced in after the earnings release. Edison International posts strong Q4 results, raises guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance vs. consensus friction: The FY26 range (5.90–6.20) compares modestly with the consensus reference cited by outlets (~6.14) — the close call reduces conviction and can prompt profit-taking despite the beat. Edison International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: Wildfire/overhang risk remains: Commentary and some analyst notes still flag wildfire-related regulatory and cost-recovery uncertainty as a continuing overhang on valuation and credit assumptions. Edison International: Earnings Strength Amid Wildfire Overhangs (Upgrade)
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 170.3% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.
Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.
The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.
