Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 13% – Here’s What Happened

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 311,921 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 473,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Omineca Mining and Metals Stock Down 13.0%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a market cap of C$26.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Saskatoon, Canada.

