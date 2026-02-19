BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Director Sells $754,600.00 in Stock

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) Director Randal Scott sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $754,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,505.94. The trade was a 46.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of BBIO stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.93. 2,365,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,243,876. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.13. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72.

Institutional Trading of BridgeBio Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 54,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. VARCOV Co. bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 377.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 638,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after buying an additional 505,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,348,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,654,000 after buying an additional 1,329,537 shares during the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Here are the key news stories impacting BridgeBio Pharma this week:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.05.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Founded in 2015 by Neil Kumar, the company is dedicated to discovering, developing and delivering transformative medicines for patients with genetic diseases and cancers. BridgeBio operates an integrated model that spans target identification, preclinical research, clinical development and commercialization, aiming to streamline the process from bench to bedside.

BridgeBio’s pipeline comprises multiple therapeutic modalities, including small molecules, biologics and genetic therapies.

