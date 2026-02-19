Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen Sells 180,000 Shares

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.09, for a total value of $58,516,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,887,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,815,049,650.63. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

On Friday, February 13th, Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 100,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.58, for a total transaction of $32,658,000.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $319.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,120. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $164.01 and a 12 month high of $366.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.03.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 23.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 38.44%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 40.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $353.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $332.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE: RCL), operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean’s ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.