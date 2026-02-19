NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Major Shareholder Sells 100,000 Shares

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,000. This represents a 10.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 75,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $155,250.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 150,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $304,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 60,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $83,200.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 54,780 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $128,733.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,220 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $155,223.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $238,000.00.

On Monday, January 26th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $305,500.00.

On Friday, January 16th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 230,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $604,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 135,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $369,900.00.

NET Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPWR stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $2.08. The stock had a trading volume of 627,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,179. NET Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $460.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NET Power

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in NET Power during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NET Power by 21.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 841,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 148,307 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NET Power by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in NET Power during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NET Power in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

About NET Power

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

