Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) CEO Amit Gupta Sells 52,049 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) CEO Amit Gupta sold 52,049 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $46,844.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 704,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,322.70. This represents a 6.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Amit Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 18th, Amit Gupta sold 45,159 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $41,997.87.

On Monday, January 5th, Amit Gupta sold 5,807 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $6,794.19.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

CDLX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.93. 298,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,275. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.44, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence and marketing platform that connects advertisers with consumers through bank and credit card transaction data. The company partners with financial institutions to analyze anonymized purchase information, enabling brands to deliver highly targeted offers and rewards directly to customers’ online and mobile banking channels. By leveraging real-time insights into consumer spending habits, Cardlytics helps marketers optimize campaign performance and measure return on ad spend more accurately than traditional digital advertising methods.

At the core of Cardlytics’ offering is its proprietary purchase intelligence engine, which aggregates and anonymizes transaction data from partner banks and credit unions.

