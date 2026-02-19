8 Rivers Capital, Llc Sells 75,000 Shares of NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Stock

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) major shareholder 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 75,000 shares of NET Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 775,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,250. This represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

8 Rivers Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NET Power alerts:

On Friday, February 13th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $214,000.00.

On Thursday, February 12th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 150,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $304,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 60,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $121,200.00.

On Tuesday, February 10th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 40,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $83,200.00.

On Thursday, January 29th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 54,780 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $128,733.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 65,220 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $155,223.60.

On Tuesday, January 27th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $238,000.00.

On Monday, January 26th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 130,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $305,500.00.

On Friday, January 16th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 230,000 shares of NET Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $604,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 14th, 8 Rivers Capital, Llc sold 135,000 shares of NET Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $369,900.00.

NET Power Price Performance

NET Power stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.08. 627,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,179. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76. NET Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The stock has a market cap of $460.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NPWR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of NET Power from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NET Power in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NET Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NPWR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NET Power

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in NET Power by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NET Power by 48.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NET Power by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NET Power by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of NET Power by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NET Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NET Power, Inc is an energy technology company focused on developing and commercializing power generation plants that burn natural gas and other fuels with near-zero carbon emissions. The company’s core innovation is the proprietary Allam-Fetvedt Cycle, a supercritical carbon dioxide power cycle that captures all carbon dioxide produced during combustion without the need for separate carbon capture systems. By integrating gas combustion, heat exchange and carbon dioxide separation into a single closed-loop process, NET Power aims to deliver baseload power with efficiencies and emissions profiles competitive with conventional and renewable generation sources.

Since demonstrating its first full-scale Allam-Cycle facility in La Porte, Texas, NET Power has moved from pilot operation toward commercial deployment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NET Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NET Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.