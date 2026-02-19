Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) recently:

2/9/2026 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $244.00 to $275.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Illinois Tool Works had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Illinois Tool Works was given a new $278.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/4/2026 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $271.00 to $284.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $278.00 to $276.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $310.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $275.00 to $280.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Illinois Tool Works had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $253.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Illinois Tool Works had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/15/2026 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $264.00 to $278.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total value of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

