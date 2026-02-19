Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) Director Matthew Forstenhausler Acquires 2,000 Shares

Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Forstenhausler bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,906. This trade represents a 26.16% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
SPMC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.53. 23,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $22.30.
Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.45 million.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everest Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,303,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,821,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $267,000.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. B. Riley Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. iA Financial set a $18.50 price objective on Sound Point Meridian Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Sound Point Meridian Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sound Point Meridian Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is based in NEW YORK.
