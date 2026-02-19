Karen Jones Sells 6,000 Shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) CMO Karen Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,249,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 12,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,003.33. This represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryder System Price Performance

Shares of R traded up $6.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,482. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $125.54 and a one year high of $230.38.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on R

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ryder System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Ryder System

Here are the key news stories impacting Ryder System this week:

About Ryder System

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.