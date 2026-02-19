Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) CFO Sells $61,043.26 in Stock

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVNGet Free Report) CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,134 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $61,043.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,684.63. The trade was a 3.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of ARVN traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 559,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,739. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Arvinas from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arvinas by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,348,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after buying an additional 48,296 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 154.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,486,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after buying an additional 903,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 791.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,427,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,593 shares during the period. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies based on targeted protein degradation. Utilizing its proprietary proteolysis-targeting chimera (PROTAC®) platform, Arvinas aims to selectively eliminate disease-causing proteins rather than merely inhibit their activity. This novel approach has the potential to address a range of diseases, including oncology, neurodegeneration and inflammation, by harnessing the body’s natural protein-recycling systems.

The company’s most advanced clinical candidates address hormone-driven cancers.

