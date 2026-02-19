Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Issues FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.250-6.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Edison International also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 5.900-6.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Edison International from $52.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.10.

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $69.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,719,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.38. Edison International had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a $0.8775 dividend. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Edison International by 112.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 153.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $302,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

