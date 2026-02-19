Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, March 2nd

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 2nd. The 1-4.99 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, March 1st.

Nuburu Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BURU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,684,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,482,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Nuburu has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuburu

About Nuburu

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuburu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Nuburu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuburu by 78.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 114,030 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Nuburu in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuburu during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuburu, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker BURU, is a U.S.-based photonics company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-power blue laser diodes and laser systems for industrial manufacturing applications. Leveraging proprietary gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, Nuburu’s lasers operate at a wavelength of 450 nanometers, offering significantly improved absorption in copper and copper alloys compared to traditional infrared lasers. This enables faster processing speeds, higher precision, and reduced thermal distortion in materials processing tasks such as welding, brazing, cladding, and powder bed fusion additive manufacturing.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Nuburu serves a global customer base that includes manufacturers in the automotive, electronics, aerospace, and additive manufacturing sectors.

