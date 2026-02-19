Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Shares to Reverse Split on Monday, March 2nd

Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, March 2nd. The 1-4.99 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Sunday, March 1st.
Nuburu Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BURU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,684,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,482,348. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.22. Nuburu has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.51.
Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Nuburu
Nuburu, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker BURU, is a U.S.-based photonics company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-power blue laser diodes and laser systems for industrial manufacturing applications. Leveraging proprietary gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, Nuburu’s lasers operate at a wavelength of 450 nanometers, offering significantly improved absorption in copper and copper alloys compared to traditional infrared lasers. This enables faster processing speeds, higher precision, and reduced thermal distortion in materials processing tasks such as welding, brazing, cladding, and powder bed fusion additive manufacturing.
Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Nuburu serves a global customer base that includes manufacturers in the automotive, electronics, aerospace, and additive manufacturing sectors.
