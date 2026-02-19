Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Datadog (DDOG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG):

2/17/2026 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Datadog was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

2/11/2026 – Datadog was given a new $165.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

2/11/2026 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc..

2/11/2026 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Datadog had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citizens Jmp.

2/11/2026 – Datadog had its price target raised by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation from $156.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $195.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $205.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $221.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $185.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Datadog was given a new $195.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/9/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $175.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $180.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $220.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore Inc from $215.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Securities Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $217.00 to $180.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2026 – Datadog was given a new $160.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Datadog had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

1/21/2026 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/21/2026 – Datadog was given a new $200.00 price target on by analysts at TD Cowen.

1/21/2026 – Datadog had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/21/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $200.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $235.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2026 – Datadog was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/16/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Capital One Financial Corporation from $219.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $200.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $210.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $230.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Datadog is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “sell” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $195.00 to $140.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $216.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Datadog had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $220.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Datadog had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $8,305,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 295,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,513,764.40. The trade was a 15.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 12,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,984,561.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 374,138 shares in the company, valued at $59,338,286.80. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,515 shares of company stock valued at $55,760,478. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog’s platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company’s product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

