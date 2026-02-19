KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) CEO Joseph Bae Buys 125,000 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Bae purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $102.19 per share, for a total transaction of $12,773,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 509,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,040,972.83. The trade was a 32.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of KKR traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.56. 5,653,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,504,130. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.15 and a 1 year high of $153.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.52 and its 200-day moving average is $127.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.99.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

