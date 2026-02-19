ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.830-4.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONE Gas Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of OGS stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.00. 490,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 8.06%. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in ONE Gas by 247.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company’s service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

