Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells $997,500.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $997,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,754,671. The trade was a 12.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

On Thursday, January 15th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.26, for a total transaction of $1,021,300.00.

On Monday, December 15th, Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,550.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $200.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,905,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,942. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.50. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $204.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.