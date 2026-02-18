VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sets New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

VAT Group AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.37 and last traded at $68.3499, with a volume of 2284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.7810.

A number of research firms recently commented on VACNY. Oddo Bhf cut VAT Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of VAT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.28.

VAT Group AG is a Switzerland-based manufacturer specializing in high-precision vacuum valves and related flow-control solutions for advanced technology industries. Its core products include gate valves, angle valves, slit valves and vacuum components designed to maintain ultra-high vacuum environments essential to semiconductor fabrication, flat-panel display manufacturing, scientific research and other industrial vacuum applications. In addition to standard product lines, VAT offers customized valve assemblies and integrated subsystems that address the stringent purity and reliability requirements of modern production processes.

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Haag, Switzerland, VAT Group has grown into a global supplier serving customers across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

