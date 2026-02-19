Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Sells $1,698,466.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Lumentum Price Performance
NASDAQ LITE traded down $6.16 on Wednesday, reaching $594.26. 2,986,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,804. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 182.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $616.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.50.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley Financial raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.38.
About Lumentum
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
