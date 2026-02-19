Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Insider Sells $1,698,466.00 in Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,157 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.00, for a total value of $1,698,466.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,182. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LITE traded down $6.16 on Wednesday, reaching $594.26. 2,986,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,159,804. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 182.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $616.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.50.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.5% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,485,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,217,930,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,745,000 after buying an additional 994,551 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,854,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $683,661,000 after buying an additional 291,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $521,563,000 after acquiring an additional 123,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Situational Awareness LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,577,000 after acquiring an additional 880,800 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. B. Riley Financial raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $526.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $215.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.38.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

