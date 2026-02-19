Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) CFO Sells $4,106,043.86 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) CFO Susan Li sold 6,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.77, for a total value of $4,106,043.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,924,570.42. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $3.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $643.22. 14,619,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,533. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $479.80 and a 12-month high of $796.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $656.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $691.62.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $59.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Key Meta Platforms News

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Positive Sentiment: Meta struck a multiyear, large-scale deal with Nvidia to buy millions of current and future AI GPUs and standalone CPUs, plus networking and rack systems — securing supply for Meta’s AI training/inference data-center buildout and signaling a stronger AI roadmap. Nvidia to sell Meta millions of chips

Meta struck a multiyear, large-scale deal with Nvidia to buy millions of current and future AI GPUs and standalone CPUs, plus networking and rack systems — securing supply for Meta’s AI training/inference data-center buildout and signaling a stronger AI roadmap. Positive Sentiment: Smart-money buying: recent 13F/press reports show billionaire managers increasing exposure to Meta (David Tepper, Bill Ackman/Pershing Square among them), reinforcing investor confidence that Meta is a leading AI platform play. Tepper goes big on Micron, Meta, Alphabet

Smart-money buying: recent 13F/press reports show billionaire managers increasing exposure to Meta (David Tepper, Bill Ackman/Pershing Square among them), reinforcing investor confidence that Meta is a leading AI platform play. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional conviction and cash‑flow narrative: analysts and write-ups argue recent higher CAPEX guidance and FQ4 results were overreacted to — Meta projects multi-year free cash flow to fund buybacks/AI investment, which tempers valuation concerns. Why strong money loves Meta

Institutional conviction and cash‑flow narrative: analysts and write-ups argue recent higher CAPEX guidance and FQ4 results were overreacted to — Meta projects multi-year free cash flow to fund buybacks/AI investment, which tempers valuation concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Supplier/eco-system effects: Meta’s AI/data-center push benefits partners (e.g., Corning, energy suppliers) and broadens capital spending across the supply chain — supportive for long-term growth but increases near-term capex and partner concentration. Corning’s surprise AI boom

Supplier/eco-system effects: Meta’s AI/data-center push benefits partners (e.g., Corning, energy suppliers) and broadens capital spending across the supply chain — supportive for long-term growth but increases near-term capex and partner concentration. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk: CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying in a high-profile Los Angeles trial on Instagram’s impact on youth mental health — a “Big Tobacco”-style case that could lead to reputational damage, fines, or new regulation. Zuckerberg faces questioning at youth addiction trial

Legal risk: CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying in a high-profile Los Angeles trial on Instagram’s impact on youth mental health — a “Big Tobacco”-style case that could lead to reputational damage, fines, or new regulation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory pressure abroad: Spain has requested probes into AI-generated images on major platforms and India is discussing age-based social media restrictions — any new rules or enforcement actions in large user markets could raise compliance costs and constrain engagement/ads. Spain to probe X, Meta, TikTok

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Goldstone Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.8% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $130,467,000 after purchasing an additional 38,432 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after acquiring an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 84,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $810.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.