Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Insider Sells $365,321.88 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) insider Dion Sanders sold 88,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $365,321.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 146,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,934.16. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PTON stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. 11,117,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,892,185. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 342.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 616,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 477,106 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 290,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 3,132.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,056,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates a digital fitness platform that combines connected exercise equipment with live and on-demand workout classes. The company’s core products include stationary bikes (Peloton Bike and Bike+), treadmills (Peloton Tread and Tread+), and the Peloton Row. Each device integrates a touchscreen display that streams instructor-led cycling, running, strength, yoga, meditation and other fitness classes. Peloton generates recurring revenue through subscription plans, which grant users access to its growing library of workouts, performance tracking tools and community features.

Founded in 2012 by John Foley and headquartered in New York City, Peloton set out to deliver an immersive home-fitness experience by blending hardware, software and content.

