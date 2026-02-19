Ryder System (NYSE:R) SVP Sells $2,212,354.32 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) SVP Sanford Hodes sold 10,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.16, for a total value of $2,212,354.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,034,172.64. The trade was a 30.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE R traded up $6.66 on Wednesday, reaching $222.91. 483,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,482. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.96. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.54 and a 12 month high of $230.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. Ryder System has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ryder System by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 19,843 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

R has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $194.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ryder System in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.44.

Ryder System, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and supply chain management solutions, serving commercial customers across a range of industries. The company’s Fleet Management Solutions segment offers full-service leasing and rental of medium- and heavy-duty trucks, tractors and trailers, along with maintenance and repair services at its network of service locations. Its Supply Chain Solutions segment provides integrated, technology-driven offerings that span managed transportation, dedicated contract carriage, warehousing and distribution, and e-commerce fulfillment.

Founded in 1933 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ryder has grown from a regional truck leasing operation into a diversified, global logistics provider.

