Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.900-6.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Edison International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.10.

Edison International Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $69.73. 4,719,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $47.73 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day moving average of $58.09.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.38. Edison International had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.8775 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 7th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Featured Stories

