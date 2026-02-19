One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:OOSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (NASDAQ:OOSB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 17th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0188 per share on Thursday, February 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th.

One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665. One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $19.35. The firm has a market cap of $873,900.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 3.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

One+One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The One S&P 500 and Bitcoin ETF (OOSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks capital appreciation by investing in both S&P 500 companies and Bitcoin through futures contracts. The actively managed fund employs leverage to meet its 100% target exposure for each asset class. OOSB was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

