Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $89.87 and last traded at $89.4850, with a volume of 254827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BC. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, January 30th. B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, January 30th. Griffin Securities set a $76.00 price target on Brunswick in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Brunswick Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 4,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total transaction of $435,239.78. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,481.20. This trade represents a 11.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 38,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $3,312,304.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 271,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,472,388.64. This represents a 12.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Brunswick

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp raised its position in Brunswick by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

Featured Articles

