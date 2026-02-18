Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.56 and last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 242788 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

Knight Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$648.36 million, a PE ratio of -163.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of -0.02.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc is a specialty and generic drug manufacturing company. The company’s principal business activity is focused on developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing innovative pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and select international markets. Knight finances other life sciences companies across the globe in order to generate interest income, strengthen relationships in the life sciences industry, and to secure product distribution rights.

