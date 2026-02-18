ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.90 and last traded at $31.5850, with a volume of 35979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.40.

ENGIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised ENGIE to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on ENGIE in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ENGIE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59.

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

