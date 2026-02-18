First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 431,716 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 519,480 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,520,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 587,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 161,461 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%
FPEI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $19.61.
First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF
The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
