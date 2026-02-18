First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 431,716 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the January 15th total of 519,480 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,726 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,520,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 12,983 shares during the period. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 37.9% in the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 587,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 161,461 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

FPEI traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,086. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $19.61.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a $0.0913 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 21st.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities. FPEI was launched on Aug 22, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

