Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.50 and last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.38.

Wall Financial Trading Down 0.7%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.42, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.82%.The company had revenue of C$48.95 million during the quarter.

Wall Financial Announces Dividend

Wall Financial Company Profile

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 619.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 23rd.

Wall Financial Corp is in the development and management of residential rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties. The company owns and manages two hotel properties in Metro Vancouver namely the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel and the Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Airport Hotel. The company operates in three segments of the real estate industry namely, Ownership and management of revenue-producing residential and commercial properties (Rental), Ownership and management of hotel properties (Hotel), and the development and sale of residential housing (Development).

