Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$17.50 and last traded at C$17.50, with a volume of 1900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.38.
Wall Financial Trading Down 0.7%
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.53 million, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.42, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10.
Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 12th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.82%.The company had revenue of C$48.95 million during the quarter.
Wall Financial Announces Dividend
Wall Financial Company Profile
Wall Financial Corp is in the development and management of residential rental units, development and construction of residential housing for resale, and the development and management of hotel properties. The company owns and manages two hotel properties in Metro Vancouver namely the Sheraton Vancouver Wall Centre Hotel and the Westin Wall Centre Vancouver Airport Hotel. The company operates in three segments of the real estate industry namely, Ownership and management of revenue-producing residential and commercial properties (Rental), Ownership and management of hotel properties (Hotel), and the development and sale of residential housing (Development).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Wall Financial
- Have $500? Invest in Elon’s AI Masterplan
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.