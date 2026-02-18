Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Stock Price

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HIW. Wall Street Zen upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 811,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.58). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 20.10%.The company had revenue of $203.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Highwoods Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.680 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 921.4% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, leases and manages office properties. The company’s portfolio is primarily focused on Class A office space, with an emphasis on high-quality buildings in key urban and suburban submarkets. Highwoods seeks to generate long-term, recurring revenues through a mix of in-place lease renewals, strategic dispositions and build-to-suit developments. Its asset management platform drives operational efficiencies and tenant service initiatives across its holdings.

Founded in 1970 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Highwoods Properties has expanded its presence to eight major metropolitan regions across the Southeastern United States and Texas.

