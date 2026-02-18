Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 616 and last traded at GBX 616, with a volume of 170437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 602.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Trading Up 2.3%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 577.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 550.34. The company has a market cap of £576.11 million, a P/E ratio of -622.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56.

About Schroder Asian Total Return Inv.

The Schroder Asian Total Return provides an unconstrained approach to investing in Asian markets, seeking to provide a total return to investors while providing an element of capital protection.

